New York State Reports 102,863 COVID-19 Cases, 2,935 Deaths - Cuomo

The US state of New York has registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) complications with fatalities now standing at 2,935 and the total number of positive cases climbing to 102,863, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US state of New York has registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) complications with fatalities now standing at 2,935 and the total number of positive cases climbing to 102,863, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started - 2,935 deaths," Cuomo said, adding that the day before the death toll stood at 2,373.

Cuomo added that out of 102,863 people who had contracted COVID-19 statewide, 14,810 are currently hospitalized, and 3,731 are receiving medical assistance in intensive care units.