New York State Reports 159,937 COVID-19 Cases, With 87,028 In City - Health Dept.

Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:27 PM



The US state of New York has so far registered 159,937 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including 87,028 of them confirmed in the city, health department data revealed on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US state of New York has so far registered 159,937 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including 87,028 of them confirmed in the city, health department data revealed on Thursday.

The results table revealed that 10,621 new cases were reported in the state, while a total of 26,396 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state had seen the highest increase in single-day fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday - 799 - bringing the death toll to 7,067.

