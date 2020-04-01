New York State Reports 1,941 COVID-19 Deaths, 83,712 Cases - Governor Cuomo

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has reached 83,712, while 1,941 people have died from the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Total cases 83,712," Cuomo said. "Number of deaths 1900 [1,941] up from 1550, that number will continue to go up."