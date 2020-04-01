UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Reports 1,941 COVID-19 Deaths, 83,712 Cases - Governor Cuomo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:32 PM

New York State Reports 1,941 COVID-19 Deaths, 83,712 Cases - Governor Cuomo

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has reached 83,712, while 1,941 people have died from the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has reached 83,712, while 1,941 people have died from the disease, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Total cases 83,712," Cuomo said. "Number of deaths 1900 [1,941] up from 1550, that number will continue to go up."

Related Topics

Governor Died New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

NAB files reply to petition against Mir Shakil arr ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Apr 2020

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.