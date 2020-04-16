UrduPoint.com
New York State Reports 213,799 COVID-19 Cases, 11,586 Fatalities - Health Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US state of New York has now 213,779 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, with a death toll standing at 11,586, the New York Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker revealed that 118,302 cases in New York City, while the other 95,477 have been registered elsewhere across the state.

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all residents to wear face-coverings while in public if unable to comply with the requirement to maintain a social distancing of six feet.

Cuomo also said that New York lost 752 residents to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

