UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Reports 289 COVID-19 Deaths, Down From 306 On Wednesday - Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:46 PM

New York State Reports 289 COVID-19 Deaths, Down From 306 on Wednesday - Governor

New York State has confirmed 289 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, down from 306 fatalities recorded on the previous day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) New York State has confirmed 289 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, down from 306 fatalities recorded on the previous day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The number of deaths - 289 - lower than it has been. But still, tragic and terrible," Cuomo said.

The governor noted that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide stands at about 1,000 per day, indicating a "very high" infection rate and the need to target efforts to reduce new cases.

To achieve this goal, state authorities will begin contacting hospitals to obtain more specific information on new COVID-19 cases, including patient demographics, previous health status, address, occupation, means of transportation and whether they are "essential" workers and are employed at nursing homes, Cuomo said.

Cuomo praised New Yorkers for complying with social distancing rules and reversing the trajectory of the COVID-19 spread, saying state residents helped reduce the number of hospitalized people by about 100,000.

Cuomo also said that to promote the downturn trend all K-12 school buildings and college facilities will remain closed in the state for the rest of the academic year. A decision on opening summer schools will come at the end of the month, he added.

Related Topics

Governor New York All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Launch of 2 US Astronauts to Open New Era of Space ..

4 minutes ago

Number of Deaths From COVID-19 in UK Exceeds 27,50 ..

4 minutes ago

Govt working for welfare of masses in wake of COVI ..

4 minutes ago

President asks MNAs to provide ration to needy wit ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Europe's Tourism Industry o ..

11 minutes ago

WHO Director-General Says Declaration of Health Em ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.