New York State Reports 289 COVID-19 Deaths, Down From 306 on Wednesday - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) New York State has confirmed 289 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, down from 306 fatalities recorded on the previous day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The number of deaths - 289 - lower than it has been. But still, tragic and terrible," Cuomo said.

The governor noted that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide stands at about 1,000 per day, indicating a "very high" infection rate and the need to target efforts to reduce new cases.

To achieve this goal, state authorities will begin contacting hospitals to obtain more specific information on new COVID-19 cases, including patient demographics, previous health status, address, occupation, means of transportation and whether they are "essential" workers and are employed at nursing homes, Cuomo said.

Cuomo praised New Yorkers for complying with social distancing rules and reversing the trajectory of the COVID-19 spread, saying state residents helped reduce the number of hospitalized people by about 100,000.

Cuomo also said that to promote the downturn trend all K-12 school buildings and college facilities will remain closed in the state for the rest of the academic year. A decision on opening summer schools will come at the end of the month, he added.