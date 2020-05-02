UrduPoint.com
New York State Reports 299 COVID-19 Deaths In Past 24 Hour - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:57 PM

New York State Reports 299 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hour - Governor

New York State has confirmed 299 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) New York State has confirmed 299 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday.

The number was still appallingly high, and has not reached the level the health authorities would like to see, he added.

On Friday, 831 people were hospitalized, the day before the number was 954. The total number of hospitalized people in New York State is 10,150, down from 10,991 the day earlier, Cuomo said.

New York State has so far confirmed over 18,000 COVID-19 deaths.

