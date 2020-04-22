UrduPoint.com
New York State Reports 4,178 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Jumps To 251,690 - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:10 AM

New York State Reports 4,178 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Jumps to 251,690 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) A total of 251,690 people in the US state of New York have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including 4,178 of newly diagnosed cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The governor confirmed 4,178 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 251,690 confirmed cases in New York State," the release said.

The highest number of COVID-19 infections was registered in New York City, with 2,519 new cases and a total of 139,325.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo reported an additional 481 deaths due to the coronavirus complications.

According to the New York Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker, 14,828 people have died due to the virus across the state.

