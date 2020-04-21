New York State Reports 481 COVID-19 Deaths on April 20 Compared to 478 Day Earlier - Cuomo

The US State of New York reported 481 novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths on April 20 compared to 478 fatalities the previous day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"We lost 481 people," Cuomo said. "452 [deaths] in hospitals, 29 in nursing homes."

Cuomo added that 478 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on April 19.

The governor emphasized that as the overall number of deaths, hospitalizations, and new COVID-19 cases abate, New York State seems to be witnessing the plateau in the outbreak.

"Hopefully, we are on the plateau. On the other side of the plateau is a descent," Cuomo said.

However, the regions of New York state are affected differently by the COVID-19 pandemic and the local authorities will have to establish their strategies, including plans to reopen the economy, Cuomo also said.

"Western New York - I believe we are on the plateau. downstate New York - it appears that we are on the descent," Cuomo added.

As of Monday, New York confirmed a total of 247,512 cases of the novel coronavirus and 14,347 COVID-19-related deaths.