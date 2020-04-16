UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Reports 606 New COVID-19 Deaths - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

New York State Reports 606 New COVID-19 Deaths - Governor

The US state of New York registered 606 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US state of New York registered 606 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Cuomo displayed a table during the briefing which read that 577 out of the total of 606 deaths on April 15 occurred in hospitals, while the remaining 29 took place in nursing homes.

On April 14, Cuomo said that 752 individuals died across the state due to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Governor Died New York April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

21 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

2 hours ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.