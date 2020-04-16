New York State Reports 606 New COVID-19 Deaths - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

The US state of New York registered 606 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US state of New York registered 606 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Cuomo displayed a table during the briefing which read that 577 out of the total of 606 deaths on April 15 occurred in hospitals, while the remaining 29 took place in nursing homes.

On April 14, Cuomo said that 752 individuals died across the state due to COVID-19.