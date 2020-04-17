New York State Reports 630 New COVID-19 Deaths - Governor

The US state of New York has reported another 630 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

"The number of deaths, unfortunately, refuses to come down dramatically - 630," Cuomo said.

"That is still breathtaking in its pain and grief and tragic."

Cuomo added that by contrast, the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations, Intensive Care Unit admissions and intubations have been in "undeniable decline" over the last few days.