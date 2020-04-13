New York State Reports 671 More COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Exceeds 10,000 - Cuomo
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:10 PM
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed 671 more people in the US state of New York on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 10,056, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed 671 more people in the US state of New York on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 10,056, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.
"The worst news I've had to live with on a personal level - the number of deaths is 671," Cuomo said. "That raises the death total to 10,056."
Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State has increased to 195,031.