New York State Reports 671 More COVID-19 Fatalities, Death Toll Exceeds 10,000 - Cuomo

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed 671 more people in the US state of New York on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 10,056, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed 671 more people in the US state of New York on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 10,056, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The worst news I've had to live with on a personal level - the number of deaths is 671," Cuomo said. "That raises the death total to 10,056."

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State has increased to 195,031.