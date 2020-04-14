- Home
- World
- News
- New York State Reports 778 More COVID-19 Fatalities Bringing Death Toll to 10,834 - Cuomo
New York State Reports 778 More COVID-19 Fatalities Bringing Death Toll To 10,834 - Cuomo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:42 PM
New York State is reporting 778 coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,834, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) New York State is reporting 778 coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,834, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"Lives lost yesterday - 778. That number is up," Cuomo said. "Total number of deaths is 10,834."