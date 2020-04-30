UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York State Reports 933 New COVID-19 Cases, 306 Deaths - Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:58 PM

New York State has reported more than 900 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 306 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, and a reduced number of hospitalizations, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) New York State has reported more than 900 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 306 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, and a reduced number of hospitalizations, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

"Hospitalizations are down, good news," Cuomo said. "New COVID cases- slightly down - 933, but still unacceptable, but down from where it was. Number of lives lost still terrible - 306."

The United States has confirmed 1,043,595 COVID-19 cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

World

