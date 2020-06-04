UrduPoint.com
New York State Reports Lowest COVID-19 Death Toll On June 2 - Governor

Thu 04th June 2020

New York State Reports Lowest COVID-19 Death Toll on June 2 - Governor

New York State on Tuesday saw the lowest number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) New York State on Tuesday saw the lowest number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing.

"We have the lowest death toll," Cuomo said on Wednesday while displaying a table that read that 49 state residents died the day before.

The table also revealed that New York State reported 58 COVID-19-related deaths on Monday and 54 deaths on Sunday.

More than 373,000 state residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 24,023 of them have died, according to the New York State Department of Health.

