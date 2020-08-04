UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

New York State Reports Lowest Death Rate, Hospitalization Since Pandemic Began - Cuomo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) New York State has reported its lowest daily figures for deaths, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care units (ICUs) from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Monday

"We have a great announcement today: 536 hospitalizations, a new low [and] 136 patients in ICUs, another new low: Cuomo said.

"[There were] 62 intubations, a new low and three people passed away yesterday, a new low."

Cuomo said that current trends in the state exceeded projections by medical experts over recent months.

"The progress is even better than we expected. After two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have actually gone down. No expert predicted that," he said.

However, the national situation was more serious than ever and the virus was "ricocheting" across the Midwest and the major population states of California, Texas and Florida, Cuomo warned.

