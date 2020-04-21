New York State Reports Total of 247,512 COVID-19 Cases, 14,347 Deaths - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US state of New York has confirmed 247,512 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, while the total number of fatalities has climbed to 14,347, the New York State Department of Health said on Monday.

Out of the total of 247,512 confirmed cases of the virus, 136,806 were registered in New York City, according to the Department of Health's COVID-19 Tracker.

The highest number of deaths - 3,261 out of the total of 14,347 fatalities - took place in the city's borough of Brooklyn, followed by Queens with 3,221 deaths, the Bronx with 2,140 and Manhattan with 1,252.

Earlier in the day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that on Sunday, 478 people died due to COVID-19. Compared to 507 deaths reported a day before, the number indicated a decrease in the virus-related fatalities.

In the United States, almost 766,000 have contracted the disease so far, and more than 40,000 have died, according to John Hopkins University.