New York State Residents Should Stay Home To 'Greatest Extent' Amid COVID-19 - Cuomo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

New York State Residents Should Stay Home to 'Greatest Extent' Amid COVID-19 - Cuomo

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he will enforce an order directing residents to stay indoors to the greatest extent possible in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he will enforce an order directing residents to stay indoors to the greatest extent possible in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cuomo introduced a set of the so-called "pause" policies for non-vulnerable populations ordering that only essential businesses can allow their workers to commute to work, and the concentration of individuals outside their homes must be limited.

"Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job," Cuomo said. "The second rule: remain indoors to the greatest extent."

