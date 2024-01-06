Open Menu

New York State Seeks $370 Mn From Trump In Fraud Case: Court Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 06:08 PM

New York state seeks $370 mn from Trump in fraud case: court filing

New York's attorney general is seeking $370 million from former president Donald Trump in a fraud case which has seen the real estate mogul accused of inflating the value of his properties, court documents showed Friday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) New York's attorney general is seeking $370 million from former president Donald Trump in a fraud case which has seen the real estate mogul accused of inflating the value of his properties, court documents showed Friday.

"Record evidence... supports disgorgement of $370 million, plus pre-judgment interest," said the filing, significantly more than the $250 million that New York Attorney General Letitia James previously said she would seek.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his two eldest sons are accused of fraudulently inflating the value of their real estate assets to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

The amount to be paid will be determined by the judge, Arthur Engoron, whom Trump has repeatedly attacked on social media.

It will be released in his final decision and order.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, lashed out at James, calling her "totally corrupt" and saying "I did nothing wrong."

"My financial statements are great & very conservative," he said. "This case should never have been brought."

The former president will separately stand trial on March 4 in Washington in a federal case in which he is accused of seeking to upend the results of the 2020 election in a concerted effort that led to the violent January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump also faces federal charges for allegedly mishandling top secret documents after he left the White House, and has been charged with racketeering in Georgia on accusations that he tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state.

Related Topics

Election Attack Washington Social Media White House Trump Bank New York Georgia January March 2020 Post From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Duba ..

Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Sargodha Commissioner reviews election arrangement ..

Sargodha Commissioner reviews election arrangements

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews PIC upgrade

Commissioner reviews PIC upgrade

13 minutes ago
 Quetta administration working hard to provide reli ..

Quetta administration working hard to provide relief to masses

13 minutes ago
 Govt forms cabinet committee to probe May 9 incide ..

Govt forms cabinet committee to probe May 9 incidents

23 minutes ago
 SC approached against Senate resolution passed to ..

SC approached against Senate resolution passed to postpone elections

39 minutes ago
PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-P

56 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

Maulana Fazl to depart for Kabul tomorrow

1 hour ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Is ..

Emirates celebrates 25 years of success serving Islamabad and Lahore

1 hour ago
 PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections wi ..

PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections will be held as per schedule

1 hour ago
 Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: ..

Delaying polls not prerogative of Caretaker Govt: Murtaza Solangi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World