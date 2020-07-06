New York State Sees Lowest Coronavirus Numbers Since March - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The New York State, the hardest-hit by coronavirus in the US, has its lowest numbers of COVID-19 infections and disease-related deaths since mid-March, permitting it to continue gradually reopening the economy, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Monday.

"Total number of hospitalizations 817. That is the lowest number since March 18. So that is very good news," Cuomo said during a briefing. "Best news [is] number of lives lost.. We are down to 9. It's unimaginable... that we would be this low. Obviously, you don't want to see even 9, you don't want 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. But this is great, great news."

He added that, contrary to expectations, the decrease in figures has not been interrupted by the phased reopening which started on May 15.

"New York City goes into Phase 3 today, no in-door dining," Cuomo announced. Some localities will advance to Phase 4 as early as this week.

The state has directed all 700 districts to prepare plans for reopening schools in September, but there is no decision yet if in-person teaching will resume, Governor added.

He warned of two major risks for the state: New Yorkers own complacency and potential imports of new disease cases from over 30 states, including Texas, California, Florida and Arizona, where coronavirus is on the rise.