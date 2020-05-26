UrduPoint.com
New York State Sees Lowest Number Of Daily COVID-19 Deaths - Governor

Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) New York recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 death toll the state has seen since the pandemic started, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The number of lives lost - 73 [on Monday]. That is the lowest level that we have seen since this started," Cuomo said.

"In this absurd new reality, that is good news. Any other time and place, when we lose 73 New Yorkers, it is tragic."

On Sunday, 96 people died in the state due to COVID-19, and 109 residents passed away on May 23.

New York, the hardest-hit state in the nation, had witnessed more than 800 lives lost per day at the peak of the outbreak in early April.

