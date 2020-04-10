UrduPoint.com
New York State To Bring In More Funeral Directors As COVID-19 Death Toll Surges - Governor

New York State to Bring in More Funeral Directors as COVID-19 Death Toll Surges - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said he intends to bring in more funeral directors as the statewide death toll has again hit the highest number.

According to Cuomo, on Wednesday, New York lost 799 residents, compared to 779 on Tuesday, 731 on April 6 and 599 the day before.

"It has gotten to the point, frankly, that we are going to bring in additional funeral directors to deal with the number of people who have passed," Cuomo said during his press briefing. " If you ever told me that as governor I would have to take these actions, I could not even contemplate where we are now.

"

To give a more precise idea, New York lost 2,753 people at the World Trade Center on the September 11 terrorist attacks (also known as 9/11) in 2001, whereas COVID-19 infection has already killed 7,067 residents across the state, Cuomo noted.

"9/11 was supposed to be the darkest day in New York... And then, we lose so many more New Yorkers to this silent killer. There was no explosion, but it was a silent explosion that just ripples through society with this same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11," the governor added.

