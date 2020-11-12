UrduPoint.com
New York State To Close Bars At Night As Coronavirus Cases Spike Again - Governor

Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:00 AM



NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The US state of New York is introducing a curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms and is limiting indoor gatherings to ten people, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday amid an increase in novel coronavirus cases.

"[New York State] is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers," Cuomo said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10:00 p.m. Gyms must also close at 10pm. These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10:00 p.m."

In another tweet, Cuomo said the situation concerning the novel coronavirus was "getting worse by the day" across the United States.

"We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, [New York State] will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to ten people," Cuomo announced.

On Wednesday, New York State authorities reported nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, nearly half the number at the peak of the pandemic, according to media reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also threatened to make all school instruction remote if the rate of contracting the disease reaches 3 percent and introduce large-scale closures if the rate increases above that number.

