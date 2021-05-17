New York State to Lift Mask Requirement Wednesday for Fully Vaccinated Residents - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) New York State will end this week the requirement to wear masks for those residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus thereby adopting the new guidance issued earlier by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

"Effective Wednesday, [New York State] will adopt the CDC's new mask [and] social distancing guidance for vaccinated people," Cuomo said. "Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask.

"

Cuomo said masks will still be required for residents using the public transit system, in schools and in some communal settings. Meanwhile, the governor said it is up to private venues to decide whether to require customers to wear masks.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday said that the agency had updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated people, recommending indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a face mask or physical distancing.