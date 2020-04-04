New York state virus toll spikes by record 630 deaths in single day: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

New York state's death toll rose to 3,565 Saturday, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, in the largest 24-hour jump recorded there

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :New York state's death toll rose to 3,565 Saturday, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, in the largest 24-hour jump recorded there.

The state has now recorded 113,704 positive cases -- 63,306 in New York City -- just 6,000 short of hard-hit Italy's total.