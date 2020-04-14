New York State's Single-day Virus Death Toll Rises But Infections Slow: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:08 PM
New York state recorded 778 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, up from 671 the day before, but new hospital admissions were down, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday
The rise in the single-day toll brought the total number of deaths in the state -- America's coronavirus epicenter -- to 10,834, Cuomo told reporters.