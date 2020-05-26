New York Stock Exchange Reopens Trading Floor After 2-Month Coronavirus-Related Halt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The New York Stock Exchange's trading floor partially reopened on Tuesday after a two-month long lockdown forced by the novel coronavirus pandemic with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ringing the opening bell amid a rebound in stocks on optimism about economic recovery.

Cuomo joined others on the NYSE American Options Trading Floor in applause as the exchange's three major stock indices - the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - opened Tuesday's trade up about 2 percent each on the average.

The trading floor was closed on March 23 as the novel coronavirus outbreak heightened in New York. The NYSE had practiced all-electronic trading since.

US media reported that there will be temperature checks for anyone coming into the exchange's building, along with enforced use of masks and plexiglass dividers. Those entering must sign liability waivers, social distancing must be observed and no food will be allowed on the floor.

The decision to reopen the trading floor comes as New York begins seeing fewer infections and deaths from the pandemic over the past few months. The state was the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States with about a fifth of the country's total number of 1.6 million infected people and around a third of the nearly 100,000 related deaths.