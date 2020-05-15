New York Stock Exchange Says to Partially Open Trading Floor After 2-Month COVID-19 Halt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE) trading floor will be partially reopened from May 26, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the facility to close for more than two months.

"On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the NYSE American Options Trading Floor will partially reopen. Normal trading activity will be supported, and the floor will operate with reduced personnel and additional safety precautions for the trading floor community," the statement said on Thursday evening.

The trading floor was closed on March 23 as the novel coronavirus outbreak heightened in New York.

The NYSE has practiced all-electronic trading since.

The decision to reopen the trading floor comes as New York, which became the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, began seeing fewer infections and deaths from the COVID-19 disease over the past several weeks.

The NYSE said its reopening plan was "designed to accommodate health-focused considerations."

"Upon returning, NYSE American Options trading floor personnel will be required to follow enhanced safety protocols, which include, but are not limited to, compliance with the public health orders of the City and State of New York," it said.