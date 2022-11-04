New York Supreme Court Judge Orders Monitor in Trump Financial Records Lawsuit - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ordered an independent monitor to oversee the submission of financial records related to a lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump and others involved in the Trump Organization for alleged financial fraud, according to a court document filed on Thursday.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Trump and other defendants, including children Ivanka and Eric Trump, engaged in extensive acts of fraud in the preparation and submission of Trump's annual financial statements.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) requested an independent monitor to oversee the submission of certain financial information pending final disposition of the lawsuit, a request opposed by Trump's attorneys.

"Upon the foregoing documents, and after oral argument held on November 3, 2022, it is hereby ordered that plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction and appointment of an independent monitor is granted as detailed herein," Engoron said in the filing.

The monitor will oversee the submission of information provided for year 2022 financial statements, the submission of financial disclosures to lenders and insurers and any corporate restructuring or disposition of significant assets, the filing said.

The court will appoint a monitor from Names recommended by OAG and the defendants, who have until November 10 to identify no more than three potential candidates for consideration, the filing said.

The parties will then have until November 15 to comment on the other side's selections, the filing also said.

The defendants are required to pay for the independent monitor, the filing added.

The parties are set to attend a preliminary conference on November 22.