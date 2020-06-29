New York Theaters to Stay Closed Rest of Year Due to Virus Concerns - Broadway League

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Theaters in New York will remain closed for the rest of the year due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Broadway League announced on Monday, adding that it was refunding tickets for performances through January as it tries to figure out ways to reopen safely.

"Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19," the league said in a statement. "The Broadway League continues to work with city and state officials as well as leaders in science, technology, and medicine to formulate the best plan to restart the industry."

Performances should resume early next year, and tickets for next winter and spring were scheduled to go on sale in the coming weeks, the league said.

It said safety logistics being reviewed for both audience members and employees now include screening and testing, cleaning and sanitizing, wayfinding inside theaters and backstage protocols.

"The Broadway experience can be deeply personal but it is also, crucially, communal," league chairman Thomas Schumacher said in the statement. "The alchemy of 1,000 strangers bonding into a single audience fueling each performer on stage and behind the scenes will be possible again when Broadway theaters can safely host full houses."

The lights went out on Broadway on March 12 as the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States accelerated, particularly in New York. The intensity of the pandemic appeared to lessen by early May after business lockdowns and stringent enforcement of social distancing in most of the 50 US states. As economies across the country reopened over the past two months, infection rates have climbed again, with total cases now reaching more than 2.6 million, while deaths have climbed to over 128,000.