UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Times Accuses Russia Of Spreading Disinformation About COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

New York Times Accuses Russia of Spreading Disinformation About COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The New York Times accused Russia of spreading disinformation about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - claims Russia has repeatedly denied.

In its Tuesday story, the NYT cited "newly declassified intelligence" to claim Russia's military intelligence used its ties with "Russian government information center InfoRos and other websites to push out English-language disinformation and propaganda about the pandemic."

As an example of such activities by Russia, the US newspaper mentioned what it called amplification of false Chinese arguments that COVID-19 had been created by the United States military and stories on Russia's medical assistance that could bring a détente with the United States.

The NYT went on to say that "many of the pieces created by Russian intelligence were published on InfoRos, a site controlled by the Russian government, and OneWorld.

Press, a nominally independent site that United States officials said had ties to the [Russian military intelligence] G.R.U."

The newspaper also cited some US intelligence reports that "identified two Russians, Denis V. Tyurin and Aleksandr G. Starunskiy, with ties to the G.R.U. and who make sure the messaging and disinformation drafted by the intelligence officials are pushed by InfoRos and on InfoBrics.org and OneWorld.Press." It added that Russian officials had not immediately returned a request for comment.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier accused Russia, China and Iran of spreading disinformation about COVID-19 to discredit the US authorities' actions to combat the outbreak. Moscow has repeatedly denied similar accusations before. In particular, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the United States, amid the coronavirus outbreak, was bringing forward ungrounded accusations against China and Russia.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia China New York United States SITE Government Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

8 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

10 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

12 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

12 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.