New York Times Employees Launch One-Day Strike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) More than 1,100 employees at The New York Times will launch a 24-hour strike outside its headquarters on Thursday, after ongoing union negotiations with the newspaper failed to resolve compensation and other contractual issues, The New York Times said.

The newspaper's contract with The New York Times Guild union expired in March 2021 and the roughly 40 bargaining sessions since held have not resolved various issues, with compensation being the "most contentious." The newspaper offered union members a 5.5% raise upon ratification of the new contract, 3% raises for 2023 and 2024, and a 4% retroactive bonus, while the union proposed about double those rates.

Other issue include health and retirement benefits, return-to-work policies, and the employee performance ratings system.

The union represents approximately 1,450 employees across editorial, advertising, and other areas of the company.