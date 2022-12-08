UrduPoint.com

New York Times Employees Launch One-Day Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 07:21 PM

New York Times Employees Launch One-Day Strike

More than 1,100 employees at The New York Times will launch a 24-hour strike outside its headquarters on Thursday, after ongoing union negotiations with the newspaper failed to resolve compensation and other contractual issues, The New York Times said.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) More than 1,100 employees at The New York Times will launch a 24-hour strike outside its headquarters on Thursday, after ongoing union negotiations with the newspaper failed to resolve compensation and other contractual issues, The New York Times said.

The newspaper's contract with The New York Times Guild union expired in March 2021 and the roughly 40 bargaining sessions since held have not resolved various issues, with compensation being the "most contentious." The newspaper offered union members a 5.5% raise upon ratification of the new contract, 3% raises for 2023 and 2024, and a 4% retroactive bonus, while the union proposed about double those rates.

Other issue include health and retirement benefits, return-to-work policies, and the employee performance ratings system.

The union represents approximately 1,450 employees across editorial, advertising, and other areas of the company.

Related Topics

Company New York March Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh govt to continue supplying subsidized wheat ..

Sindh govt to continue supplying subsidized wheat flour up to March 2023: Chawla ..

1 minute ago
 Governor Punjab hosts students from Quetta

Governor Punjab hosts students from Quetta

1 minute ago
 Putin vows more strikes on Ukraine energy infrastr ..

Putin vows more strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure

1 minute ago
 UN Chief Concerned by Political Developments in Pe ..

UN Chief Concerned by Political Developments in Peru - Office

1 minute ago
 NEPRA holds seminar on eradication of corruption

NEPRA holds seminar on eradication of corruption

14 minutes ago
 SACM Cheema inaugurates 'Clean Campus Drive' in Ci ..

SACM Cheema inaugurates 'Clean Campus Drive' in City

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.