New York Times Postpones Staff Return to Offices for Indefinite Time Due to Delta Variant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The New York Times indefinitely postponed the planned return of its employees to the newspapers' offices due to the coronavirus Delta variant, an email by CEO Meredith Kopit Levien to the newspaper staff said on Friday.

"In light of the evolution of the virus, including new trends around the Delta variant and the updated guidance from the CDC this week on masking, we have decided to push out our plans for a full return at this time," Levien said.

The New York Times employees were due to return to the newspaper's offices for at least three days a week beginning on September 7.

Levien said the newspaper's offices would be open for those who work there voluntarily, but only employees who are vaccinated will be allowed in.

The New York Times is "not ready to specify a new date for a full reopening," she added.

Similarly, the Washington Post recently announced that vaccination was the necessary condition for employment by mid-September.