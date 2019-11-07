New York Times Publishing Map of Ukraine Sans Crimea Means Accepting Reality - Lawmaker

Yury Gempel, the head of the Crimean parliament's committee on inter-ethnic relations and public diplomacy, told Sputnik on Thursday that The New York Times using a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula was not a mistake, but an acknowledgment of reality

LIVADIYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Yury Gempel, the head of the Crimean parliament 's committee on inter-ethnic relations and public diplomacy, told Sputnik on Thursday that The New York Times using a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula was not a mistake, but an acknowledgment of reality.

On November 3, the newspaper published an article dubbed "A Disgraced Ukrainian Oligarch's Bizarre Ski Resort Plan," dedicated to notorious Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. The story contained a map that showed Ukraine without Crimea. Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States took to Facebook, saying that it had contacted the news outlet and asked it to change the map to one in which the peninsula is depicted to be under Kiev's control.

"What a wonderful story, what else can you say? A respected outlet published a map, which corresponded to reality. We understand that the Ukrainian authorities will be expressing protests and so forth, but de jure and de facto Crimea is a part of Russia, and the whole world understands it.

I think it was not a screw-up, but [a sign] that the opinion that Crimea is a Russian territory has already been anchored in the people's consciousness," Gempel said on the sidelines of the 5th Crimea in the Modern International Context conference.

He added that the people's diplomacy has born fruit, as evidenced by that New York Times story.

The peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."