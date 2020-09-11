UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Times Reporter Says Trump Campaign Escorted Her Out Of Rally After Tweeting Pics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:20 AM

New York Times Reporter Says Trump Campaign Escorted Her Out of Rally After Tweeting Pics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) New York Times reporter Kathy Gray, after posting several photos of the crowd outside the hangar in front of Air Force One, said she was escorted out of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Michigan.

"First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out," Gray said via Twitter on Thursday.

The reasons for Gray being kicked out of the rally are unclear, but the images she posted on Twitter were similar to the images shown by media outlets broadcasting Trump's campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan.

Reporters attending campaign rallies usually reserve their spots prior to the date of the rally. Hours before the event, reporters will go through a check-in process with the campaign's media liaison and the US Secret Service inspects each reporter's equipment before being allowed to enter the area where the US president will be present.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump New York Media Event From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

6 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

5 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

5 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

5 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.