New York Times Reporter Says Trump Campaign Escorted Her Out of Rally After Tweeting Pics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) New York Times reporter Kathy Gray, after posting several photos of the crowd outside the hangar in front of Air Force One, said she was escorted out of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Michigan.

"First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out," Gray said via Twitter on Thursday.

The reasons for Gray being kicked out of the rally are unclear, but the images she posted on Twitter were similar to the images shown by media outlets broadcasting Trump's campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan.

Reporters attending campaign rallies usually reserve their spots prior to the date of the rally. Hours before the event, reporters will go through a check-in process with the campaign's media liaison and the US Secret Service inspects each reporter's equipment before being allowed to enter the area where the US president will be present.