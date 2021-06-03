UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Times Says Trump Admin's Justice Department Seized Phone Records Of Its Reporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

New York Times Says Trump Admin's Justice Department Seized Phone Records of Its Reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Department of Justice under the administration of former President Donald Trump has secretly obtained records of phone conversations of four New York Times (NYT) reporters as part of probes into leaks of classified information to the media, the newspaper reported, citing President Joe Biden's administration.

The justice department, in particular, informed the newspaper that its officials obtained three-and-a-half months' worth of phone records from NYT journalists Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau and Michael S. Schmidt. The authorities also attempted to seize logs of their emails but failed, the publication said on Wednesday.

Though the department did not specify which article was under investigation back then, the newspaper suggested, given the lineup of reporters and the timing, that it was the one published on April 22, 2017, describing how then-FBI head James Comey handled politically motivated probes during the 2016 presidential election.

The disclosure is the latest in a series of revelations about the previous administration secretly seizing journalists' phone records in a bid to uncover their sources. Last month, Biden's Department of Justice revealed government seizures of phone records from The Washington Post's journalists and a CNN reporter under the Trump presidency.

Related Topics

Election Washington Trump New York April 2017 2016 Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Fourth trilateral FMs of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

2 minutes ago

China launches new meteorological satellite

4 minutes ago

An exquisite design of NOTE 10 Pro winning hearts ..

13 minutes ago

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is taking pra ..

17 minutes ago

Matric, Intermediate exams will begin after July 1 ..

30 minutes ago

U.S. Government Airlifts Urgent COVID-19 Supplies ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.