UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Times To Relocate Part Of Hong-Kong Office To Seoul Over Security Law

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

New York Times to Relocate Part of Hong-Kong Office to Seoul Over Security Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The New York Times newspaper announced that it plans to relocate its Hong Kong-based digital news operation to the South Korean capital city of Seoul over uncertainty created for news organizations by the controversial national security law and subsequent protests.

"China's sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong has created a lot of uncertainty about what the new rules will mean to our operation and our journalism. We feel it is prudent to make contingency plans and begin to diversify our editing staff around the region," the newspaper's executives said in a memo to staff. 

According to the media, mainland China strengthened efforts to impede the affairs of Hong Kong and created doubts that it could remain a hub for journalists in Asia against this backdrop.

The New York Times said it intended to move the digital team of journalists, which accounts for roughly one-third of the newspaper's Hong Kong staff.

However, its correspondents will still be based in Hong Kong to cover the city and region.

Beijing recently approved the security law, which outlaws separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong. On June 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed it into effect. The legislation has been condemned by the Hong Kong opposition, as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. The new law has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as some residents fear their rights may be infringed upon.

Both Hong Kong's leadership and Beijing say the law would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the recent unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.

Related Topics

Terrorist China Beijing Hong Kong Seoul New York United Kingdom North Korea Hub May June Media From Asia Xi Jinping Opposition

Recent Stories

Indian actor Anupam Kher tests positive for Corona ..

7 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 Li ..

14 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO thr ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid plane to Kazakhstan i ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2165 new cases of Coroanvirus dur ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Ending hunger now stronger challenge

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.