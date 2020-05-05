UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Times Wins 3 Of 15 Pulitzer Prizes For Journalism - Columbia University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

New York Times Wins 3 of 15 Pulitzer Prizes for Journalism - Columbia University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Pulitzer Prize board at Columbia University announced that the New York Times emerged as the big winner in this year's competition with three wins, swelling the newspaper's total to 130 Pulitzers in more than a century since the award was first established.

Brian Rosenthal of the New York Times won the investigative reporting prize "for an exposé of New York City's taxi industry that showed how lenders profited from predatory loans that shattered the lives of vulnerable drivers, reporting that ultimately led to Federal and state investigations and sweeping reforms, the Pulitzer Prize Board said on Monday.

The entire New York Times staff also won the international reporting prize for articles on Russia and what the Prize Board called the "predations of the Vladimir Putin regime."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the New York Times stories pertaining to Russia were fake. In November 2019, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said a New York Times article about Russian officials who allegedly delayed an airplane with a sick US military attache onboard was an outright fake story. Zakharova also said the newspaper fabricated the story despite an official Russian Foreign Ministry reply detailing the events.

Later in November, Zakharova said another New York Times article claiming Russia tried to keep UN findings regarding Syrian hospital bombings secret was a very example of fake news.

She added Russia regretted the New York Times did not pay attention to terrorists and their actions and instead produced fake news.

The Pulitzer Prize Board said the New York Times also won the commentary prize for an essay in the newspaper's Sunday magazine, which "recognized the 400th anniversary of the moment enslaved Africans were first brought to what would become the United States and how it forever changed the country."

The Anchorage Daily won the public service award for a year-long joint investigation of sexual violence in the US state of Alaska, which included contributions from the non-profit news outlet ProPublica, the Pulitzer Prize Board said.

The Washington Post staff won the explanatory reporting prize for a series on global warming, and the Baltimore Sun won the local reporting price for exposing a sweetheart deal for the University of Maryland to purchase a series of self-published children's nutrition books - an expose that forced the mayor from office, the Pulitzer Prize Board also said.

In arts categories, Colson Whitehead won the fiction award for "The Nickle Boys," which explored abuses at juvenile reform schools in the US state of Florida during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation, the Pulitzer Prize Board added.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Syria Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Columbia Price Baltimore Anchorage New York Florida United States November Sunday 2019 Post From Industry

Recent Stories

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

27 minutes ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

42 minutes ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

2 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

3 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.