New York to Ask Military to Boost Medical Capacity Amid CVOID-19 - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US city of New York will ask for army medical units to step in in an effort to increase the capacity to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing.

"We are going to ask the Federal government to send in health care workers from other places to help," de Blasio said on Monday. "We are going to ask for the military medical units to come."

De Blasio said that the city will need to meet massive medical capacity on a scale that had never been seen before, including the construction of additional medical facilities and building extra space within hospitals to treat patients, such as turning cafeterias and parking lots into intensive care units.

These strategies will provide the city with extra 7,000 beds. Additionally, New York will soon open four new facilities that will activate up to 1,300 beds.

All options that will help to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city, including travel restrictions and curfews, are on the table, the mayor said. For the time being, New York residents should stay home to the "maximum extent possible."

Earlier, a Pentagon official said the US military has limited ability to fight the infectious disease including lack of hospital beds.