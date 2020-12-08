New York to Close Indoor Dining, Entire State If Hospitals Get Overrun - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The New York State authorities will close indoor dining at restaurants and roll back other business re-openings while concurrently considering a full state-wide shutdown if hospitals face the threat of being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Monday.

"If you overwhelm the hospital capacity, you will have to go back to shut down," Cuomo said. "There are no options. That's not discretionary. That's not an alternative."

Cuomo has warned of the increasing number of people who test positive for the coronavirus - a situation he compared during the spring outbreak that turned the state into a hotspot.

The governor noted that 4,602 people have been hospitalized in New York State and added that hospitals have been told to increase their capacity by 25 percent.

Cuomo said the state authorities will move to restrict indoor dining in areas where the hospitalization rate has continued to increase.

"If after five days we haven't seen stabilization in a region's hospitalization rate, we're going to clamp down on indoor dining," he added.