UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Close Indoor Dining, Entire State If Hospitals Get Overrun - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

New York to Close Indoor Dining, Entire State If Hospitals Get Overrun - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The New York State authorities will close indoor dining at restaurants and roll back other business re-openings while concurrently considering a full state-wide shutdown if hospitals face the threat of being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Monday.

"If you overwhelm the hospital capacity, you will have to go back to shut down," Cuomo said. "There are no options. That's not discretionary. That's not an alternative."

Cuomo has warned of the increasing number of people who test positive for the coronavirus - a situation he compared during the spring outbreak that turned the state into a hotspot.

The governor noted that 4,602 people have been hospitalized in New York State and added that hospitals have been told to increase their capacity by 25 percent.

Cuomo said the state authorities will move to restrict indoor dining in areas where the hospitalization rate has continued to increase.

"If after five days we haven't seen stabilization in a region's hospitalization rate, we're going to clamp down on indoor dining," he added.

Related Topics

Governor Business New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

1 hour ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

1 hour ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

57 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

57 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.