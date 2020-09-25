UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Conduct Own Review Of Coronavirus Vaccine Approved By Trump - Cuomo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:40 AM

New York to Conduct Own Review of Coronavirus Vaccine Approved By Trump - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) New York State will conduct its own review of any coronavirus vaccine endorsed by the White House amid concerns that President Donald Trump was fast-tracking their development to help his reelection bid, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference.

"Frankly, I'm not going to trust the Federal government's opinion and I wouldn't recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said on Thursday. "New York State will have its own review when the federal government is finished with its review and says 'it's safe.

' We're going to put together our own review too."

On Wednesday, Trump said the White House could override the US food and Drug Administration if the agency released tougher standards for the authorization of a coronavirus vaccine. Trump's comments came as the FDA weighed new coronavirus vaccine guidelines that would likely push an authorization date beyond the November 3 election.

Recent polls have revealed that more than half of the population in the United States is against receiving a coronavirus vaccine and does not trust the vaccine's safety or efficacy.

Related Topics

Election Governor White House Trump New York United States November Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNWTO launches Tourism Recovery Tracker

42 minutes ago

Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 pre ..

42 minutes ago

&#039;UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

2 hours ago

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

3 hours ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.