New York to Conduct Own Review of Coronavirus Vaccine Approved By Trump - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) New York State will conduct its own review of any coronavirus vaccine endorsed by the White House amid concerns that President Donald Trump was fast-tracking their development to help his reelection bid, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference.

"Frankly, I'm not going to trust the Federal government's opinion and I wouldn't recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said on Thursday. "New York State will have its own review when the federal government is finished with its review and says 'it's safe.

' We're going to put together our own review too."

On Wednesday, Trump said the White House could override the US food and Drug Administration if the agency released tougher standards for the authorization of a coronavirus vaccine. Trump's comments came as the FDA weighed new coronavirus vaccine guidelines that would likely push an authorization date beyond the November 3 election.

Recent polls have revealed that more than half of the population in the United States is against receiving a coronavirus vaccine and does not trust the vaccine's safety or efficacy.