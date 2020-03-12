New York to Contract with Private Labs to Enhance Testing Capacity for COVID-19 - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) New York State will start to contract with private laboratories to increase the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing capacity as the number of confirmed infection cases in the state continues to rise, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"New York State is going to take matters into its own hands. We're going to start contracting with private labs in the state to increase our testing capacity," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo said he had already discussed the plans with 28 private laboratories with expertise in virology, and their mobilization is currently underway.

The governor pointed out that the number of novel coronavirus cases in China and South Korea is declining and linked the decline to the testing capacity in those countries.

"What changed the trajectory of the incline of the number of cases, it was a tremendous amount of testing and investigation," Cuomo said.

"China - 200,000 tests per day, South Korea - 15,000 tests per day."

Cuomo noted there have been only 5,000 tests done in the United States to date and that number is "nowhere near" of what the testing capacity needs to be in the current situation.

On March 8, Cuomo urged the US food and Drug Administration to increase the testing capacity for New York State and private laboratories to contain the novel coronavirus. Last week, Cuomo said there were about 30 tests conducted per day in New York.

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York State has reached 212. The total number of people who contracted the virus in the United States now stands at 1,054 and 31 people died from the disease.