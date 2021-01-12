New York to Create 1,000-Strong Public Health Corps for COVID Vaccination - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) New York State seeks to create a Public Health Corps of 1,000 medical fellows to coordinate a state-wide coronavirus vaccination, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a live-streamed briefing on Monday.

"New York will hire 1,000 health corps fellows who will agree to serve for one year," Cuomo said. "They will be trained to facilitate a statewide coordinated vaccination operation and do it safely and quickly in every part of the state."

Cuomo said New York will also train and certify 100,000 health emergency volunteers for rapid testing "that not only saves lives but is also a key to the state's economic reopening plan.

"

Five new coronavirus vaccination centers opened in New York City this week in the latest effort to accelerate the sluggish pace that has dogged the rollout in the city.

Cuomo said a month ago the state could remain in danger from the pandemic at least until June, even with vaccinations available for the coronavirus.

At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in April, New York State reported about 10,000 positive cases a day. It also had about 18,000 people in hospital and faced roughly 800 deaths a day from the virus.