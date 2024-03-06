New York to deploy state troops on subway

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:31 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) New York said Wednesday it would deploy National Guard troops and police across the city subway due to surging violence on the network serving the United States' largest metropolis.

In recent months, there have been a number of deadly shootings, as well as incidents involving knives and passengers being pushed onto the tracks.

New York state governor Kathy Hochul "is deploying 1,000 members of State personnel to assist the NYPD's mission," a statement from her office said.

She is also directing the National Guard to make 750 members "available to supplement this effort," it added.

The extra resources will assist with patrols and bag checks alongside a new program to ban violent passengers.

Major crime was up almost 50 percent in the subway system in January, compared to the same period in 2023.

In response, there has been increased deployment of armed New York City police onto the network with the mayor also ordering an additional 1,000 NYPD officers onto the system last month.

"The service members of the New York National Guard are always ready to assist our partners as they ensure the safety and security of our fellow citizens," said the force's commander Major General Ray Shields in Hochul's statement.

