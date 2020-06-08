New York to Enact Law on Police Reforms, Make Officers' Records Open to Public - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) New York State will enact laws on criminal justice and other reforms that will make transparent disciplinary records of police officers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

"I expect to sign it when I get it," Cuomo said, referring to the so-called Amy Cooper bill. "People are saying 'enough is enough' and want to seize the moment and end the systemic injustice and inequality in education, health care, housing, policing and criminal justice. We're going to act in the state of New York on transparency of disciplinary records for police officers. These records will no longer be exempt from disclosure. The records of police officers will be like [those of] every other public employee."

New York - and dozens of other cities throughout the United States - experienced protests against police brutality and racism over the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

A video of Floyd's arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing on his neck for at least eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and placed on his stomach.

The Amy Cooper bill gained traction after a video went viral showing Amy Cooper, a white woman in New York City, calling the emergency line 911 on an African American man Christian Cooper whom she accused of threatening her while she was walking her dog in the city's Central Park. The man can be seen calmly telling her in the video to put her dog on a leash as required by the law.

The proposed bill would make it a hate crime when 911 callers make a false accusation based on race, gender or religion.