New York To End Mask Mandate For Most Indoor Public Places On Thursday - Governor

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 10:29 PM

New York to End Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Public Places on Thursday - Governor

The US state of New York will end its mask mandate for most indoor places starting February 10, Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The US state of New York will end its mask mandate for most indoor places starting February 10, Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are not where we were in early December.

New Yorkers did the right thing to get through the winter surge, and we can now lift the statewide mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor businesses starting tomorrow," Hochul said via Twitter.

She added that counties, cities and businesses can still require people to wear masks.

