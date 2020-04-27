New York to Expand Stay-at-Home Order in Many Parts of State Beyond May 15 - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday he will extend in many parts of the state the PAUSE order beyond May 15, directing residents to stay at home and shut down all so-called "non-essential" businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"May 15 is when the PAUSE regulations expire statewide. I will extend them in many parts of the state," Cuomo said. "But in some parts of the state, some regions, you could make the case when we can un-PAUSE on May 15."