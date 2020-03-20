New York to Fine People, Businesses Not in Compliance with Stay-at-Home Order - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York State will impose fines to ensure compliance with a set of policies aimed at limiting social interactions to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) New York State will impose fines to ensure compliance with a set of policies aimed at limiting social interactions to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

Cuomo earlier introduced the so-called Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone (PAUSE) provisions, which order 100 percent of the non-essential workforce to stay home, and directed New York residents to remain indoors to "greatest extent."

"These are legal provisions; they will be enforced. There will be a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance," Cuomo said.

"There is a social compact that we have - the government makes sure society is safe for everyone."

The PAUSE directive also requires all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size or reason to be canceled and orders businesses that are providing essential services to implement social distancing rules of at least six feet.

The new measures are in agreement with neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware states.

On Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in New York has risen to 7,102, Cuomo said. The number of deaths has climbed to 35 statewide.