UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Fine People, Businesses Not In Compliance With Stay-at-Home Order - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

New York to Fine People, Businesses Not in Compliance with Stay-at-Home Order - Governor

New York State will impose fines to ensure compliance with a set of policies aimed at limiting social interactions to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) New York State will impose fines to ensure compliance with a set of policies aimed at limiting social interactions to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday.

Cuomo earlier introduced the so-called Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone (PAUSE) provisions, which order 100 percent of the non-essential workforce to stay home, and directed New York residents to remain indoors to "greatest extent."

"These are legal provisions; they will be enforced. There will be a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance," Cuomo said.

"There is a social compact that we have - the government makes sure society is safe for everyone."

The PAUSE directive also requires all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size or reason to be canceled and orders businesses that are providing essential services to implement social distancing rules of at least six feet.

The new measures are in agreement with neighboring New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware states.

On Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in New York has risen to 7,102, Cuomo said. The number of deaths has climbed to 35 statewide.

Related Topics

Governor Business Fine New York All Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protec ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Surges by 627 to 4,032 ..

1 minute ago

Nadeem Afzal Chann lauds political maturity for cr ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking effective steps to fight coronavirus: ..

1 minute ago

Down syndrome patients deserve special attention f ..

1 minute ago

Thailand to Require Int'l Arrivals to Show Negativ ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.