New York to Fine Travelers From Quarantined States for Not Providing Contact Info - Cuomo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) New York will fine travelers from quarantined states $2,000 if they fail to provide contact information to local authorities, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

"We have done a quarantine for the highest risk infection states. We know there've been instances of non-compliance," Cuomo said at a presser. "We are going to have the Department of Health issue an emergency health order today that will mandate that out of state travelers from the states that are quarantined must provide a location form before they leave the airport."

Cuomo explained that the airlines will hand the forms out on the plane and the form will also be available on the web.

"You must give officials at the airport your form as to where you came from and where you are going before you leave the airport," he said. "It will be enforced in every airport in the state of New York... If you leave the airport without providing the information, you will receive a summons immediately with a $2,000 [fine].

"

Moreover, Cuomo said, if a person leaves the airport without providing the information, that person can then be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete a mandatory quarantine.

Cuomo also said that on Sunday the state performed 51,687 tests, 557 of which were positive. The governor said that the number of hospitalizations on Sunday stayed at 792, while 10 people died from Coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that for the first time in months New York City saw a 24-hour period with no COVID-19-related deaths.

On Sunday, US Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir told the ABC news broadcaster that officials in Washington are expecting to see a surge in deaths over the next two to three weeks following several days that saw record numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The United States registered a single-day record of 66,627 positive tests on Saturday, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.