UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York To Get 170,000 COVID-19 Vaccines By December 15 - Governor

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

New York to Get 170,000 COVID-19 Vaccines by December 15 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) New York will receive 170,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in less than two weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

"New York's first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine will be enough for 170,000 New Yorkers," Cuomo said via Twitter. "We expect, if all safety & efficacy approvals are granted, to receive these doses on December 15."

US healthcare workers and nursing home residents will get the first of the COVID-19 vaccines once the doses are rolled out in the coming weeks, officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

The rollout timelines were announced after Pfizer and Moderna applied for emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration last week to fast track vaccine doses to the market as the pandemic rages anew across the United States.

More than 13.7 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since January and more than 271,000 have died of related complications, data tracked by Johns Hopkins University showed. In recent weeks, daily hospitalization of those infected have reached more than 100,000.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Died York New York United States January December Market National University All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WASA launches online bill payment facility

39 seconds ago

Peugeot-Citroen to offer electric versions of all ..

40 seconds ago

Hardcore TTP terrorist involved in killing of 9 Kh ..

43 seconds ago

Gilani pays rich tribute to Sahibzada Farooq servi ..

13 minutes ago

St. Petersburg Governor Says New Restrictions to F ..

13 minutes ago

Latam foreign direct investment to fall by 55%: UN ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.