New York to Get 170,000 COVID-19 Vaccines by December 15 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) New York will receive 170,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in less than two weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

"New York's first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine will be enough for 170,000 New Yorkers," Cuomo said via Twitter. "We expect, if all safety & efficacy approvals are granted, to receive these doses on December 15."

US healthcare workers and nursing home residents will get the first of the COVID-19 vaccines once the doses are rolled out in the coming weeks, officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

The rollout timelines were announced after Pfizer and Moderna applied for emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration last week to fast track vaccine doses to the market as the pandemic rages anew across the United States.

More than 13.7 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since January and more than 271,000 have died of related complications, data tracked by Johns Hopkins University showed. In recent weeks, daily hospitalization of those infected have reached more than 100,000.