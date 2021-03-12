New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic Travelers on April 1 - Governor

UrduPoint.com
Fri 12th March 2021

New York State will no longer require mandatory quarantine for visitors from other US states or territories beginning on April 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) New York State will no longer require mandatory quarantine for visitors from other US states or territories beginning on April 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release on Thursday.

"As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we're making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.

As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution," Cuomo said.

However, mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers, Cuomo also said

Residents and visitors should continue the strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Cuomo added.

New York has reported 1.7 million coronavirus cases and more than 48,000 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

